A new book that shares a woman's journey as a lesbian and the courage it took her to live into her true authentic self

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Reverend Lisa R. Kelson wants to help others who are struggling to embrace their sexuality at the intersection of religion and God. It is for this reason she releases "A Lesbian's Awakening to Purpose, Self-Love, and God: A Soul's Journey to Self-Awareness, Identity, and Truth" (published by Balboa Press).

This book is about Kelson's journey as a lesbian and the courage it took her to live into the person God created her to be. It has taken her nearly 60 years to wake up to her true authentic self. In her younger days, she lived from her personality or ego until one day she awakened to her higher-self.

For many years, Kelson lived from her lower aspect while trying to fit into society's social rules and norms. She ignored her inner compass and became frustrated because she did not fit into the labels, dogma and traditional path.

Falling in love with a woman forced "Kelson" to examine family and religious beliefs around sexuality. Ironically it was at this intersection between religion and sexuality that led her to a spiritual awakening. Once finding the spiritual path she immersed herself in the higher ancient wisdom teachings and this understanding set her soul free. Falling in love with a woman forced Kelson to examine family and religious teachings but this path also led her to a spiritual awakening. Once she realized that there was a spiritual path, she immersed herself in the higher teachings, and this spiritual path led her soul to freedom.

"This is a book about learning how to redirect the energies in our lives. Instead of placing blame or pretending we are weak in situations, we should learn that we are powerful souls who come here to expand our awareness. To do this, we must figure out what our lessons are in every situation and then learn it. When our lessons are mastered, we improve our lives and energetic vibrations," Kelson says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Kelson answered, "I want them to understand that they have a powerful divine source deep within them and if they spend the time uncovering that aspect, they will experience a birthing of a new person. A higher and more powerful version they never knew." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811353-a-lesbians-awakening-to-purpose-self-love-and-god

About the Author

The Reverend Lisa R. Kelson is a native Floridian. She was born to an average working-class family. Her father worked as an electrician and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. She attended primary and secondary school through the Florida public school system. After high school graduation, she was offered a softball scholarship, and attended what is now Edison State College, in Fort Myers, Florida. After completing her associate's degree, she continued seeking higher education and completed her Bachelor of Sport's Science Education in December 1984. She joined the Army on Feb. 25, 1987, and completed her military service after returning from the Gulf War in April 1991. After returning from the war, she worked at an aircraft aviation company repairing Gulf War helicopters. She enjoyed this position but soon relocated to Atlanta, Georgia and completed her master's degree in technology education at the University of Georgia in 1999. Kelson move back home to Pensacola, Florida sometime in 2002 and would complete her Master of Divinity in May of 2016. While this experience prepared her for church ministry, she would soon awaken to a higher spiritual path where she shifted her focus to following a path to awaken her higher self. The spiritual path led her to finding her higher self. This spiritual path also led her to understanding deeper truths that eventually liberated her soul.

