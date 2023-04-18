B. Anthony marks his publishing debut with the release of 'Club Bamboo'

New book tells a heartwarming story of love conquering hate and living life to the fullest

WOODBURY, Ga., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Club Bamboo" (published by Archway Publishing) from first-time author B. Anthony tells a heartwarming story of love conquering hate and living life to the fullest.

Set in 1970s America, the book tells the story of a group of friends coming together to make music and enjoy life even in the face of adversity and racism. Club Bamboo is a nightclub built for live entertainment. It is the pulse of South Georgia and the band, Raw (Ready and Willing), often rules the stage. The band consists of Vincent "Fingers" on guitar; Charles, better known as Dr. Thump, on bass; Sam "Pony Boy" on drums; and Amos as the lead singer. But more than being musicians, they demonstrate the true brotherhood between young men facing the struggles of being Black.

"Club Bamboo" is a testament to what a village of like-minded people can build in the face of adversity. It takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline and highlights the power of song to heal.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author answers, "That whatever you choose to do in life, do it to the best of your ability."

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/827157-club-bamboo to get a copy.

"Club Bamboo"

By B. Anthony

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 124 pages | ISBN 9781665739450

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 124 pages | ISBN 9781665739443

E-Book | 124 pages | ISBN 9781665739436

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

B. Anthony resides in Woodbury, Georgia, with his wife and three kids. He worked in the automotive industry for 25 years. Currently, Anthony works for Avery Dennison in Peachtree City, Georgia. He is a songwriter, emcee, choreographer, producer, singer, and now a published author.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

