Suzana Gartner announces the release of 'A Voice for Animals'

New book offers insight on a wide range of animal-related issues and advocates for the animal rights movement, inviting you to gain a better understanding of the bond between humans and animals

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suzana Gartner, JD, LL.M. has always loved animals and found joy with them. When her beloved dog, Charlie, passed away, she felt inspired to write a book that would help animals and provide solutions to the animal shelter debacle. Also, she launched her animal law practice and learned so much about the plight of animals and their rights that she wanted to share her knowledge and expertise with others to take action for animals.

"A Voice for Animals: The Social Movement That Provides Dignity and Compassion for Animals" (published by Archway Publishing) offers insight on a wide range of animal-related issues and advocates for the animal rights movement, inviting readers to gain a better understanding of the bond between humans and animals. The first part of the book examines the close connection we share with our beloved companion animals, and the plight of homeless animals. It bridges the gap between beloved pets and homeless pets in shelters. It offers solutions to end the shelter debacle. The second part discusses the lives of other species: farm animals, animals in research, and animals in captivity, and wildlife.

This book provides heartfelt real life animal stories, celebrates animal victories, and explores the deep connection of animals to humans and our biological need to share our lives with them. It inspires readers to take action and get motivated for animals: adopt animals from shelters and rescues, live a cruelty-free lifestyle, and go vegan.

"This book was written in a positive, kind tone, and encourages readers to learn more about animal rights and get involved without lecturing or overwhelming them. It is filled with heartfelt, real life, inspiring animal stories that touches readers' hearts and captures their attention to want to continue to read the book," Gartner says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "I want readers to take away the message that individually each one of us can make a difference for animals. The animal rights movement is a collective and individual cause and social movement." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838633-a-voice-for-animals

"A Voice for Animals: The Social Movement That Provides Dignity and Compassion for Animals"

By Suzana Gartner, J.D., LL.M.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781665732895

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781665732901

E-Book | 312 pages | ISBN 9781665732918

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Suzana Gartner, JD, LL.M., holds a law degree and Master of Laws in alternative dispute resolution. She is an animal advocate, activist, mediator, and a retired animal rights lawyer. She serves as the executive director of operations and programs at the Etobicoke Humane Society and is the founder of Animal Law Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and awareness of animal law issues. In 2014, she launched the first animal law firm in Canada, Gartner & Associates Animal Law.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing