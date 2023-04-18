Suzanne Stewart announces the release of 'Under The Moon'

A young Japanese immigrant must find a way to rise above a destructive marriage and life as an indentured laborer in a foreign land

RUTLEDGE, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suzanne Stewart announces her entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Under The Moon" (published by Archway Publishing). This is a poignant historical tale set in the turbulent Meiji era in Japan and the sugarcane fields of Hawaii in which a young Japanese immigrant must find a way to rise above a destructive marriage and life as an indentured laborer in a foreign land.

It is 1899 in the Meiji era, a tumultuous time in Japan's history. Ueme, the daughter of a prominent Japanese family, longs for childhood days when months were counted in hours and the ends were unseen. Now monumental change awaits her — change she never asked for or wanted.

Forced to immigrate 4,000 miles away to Hawaii from her home in the Kumamoto Prefecture after her mother dies, Ueme is displaced from her heritage and propelled into an arranged marriage far below her status without any resources to help her. Now, an indentured laborer in a foreign land, she must face severe prejudice and anguish as she struggles to survive, overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles, and find her way. As she and the other Nihonji women begin to boldly transform their lives and not follow detrimental traditions, Ueme bravely walks into what she can only hope is a brighter future.

"This is a human story. One that most of us encounter to a greater or lesser degree in our own lives. It describes a young Japanese woman's daily life in Meiji, Japan and the hardships she faced in the plantations," Stewart says. She adds, "I believe that the more stories we have of each of our American cultures can bring us more understanding of each other." When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "I would like people to enjoy the story and to visualize the differences of the two lives lived- the one in Japan and the one on the plantation." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846393-under-the-moon

"Under The Moon"

By Suzanne Stewart

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 326 pages | ISBN 9781665738187

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 326 pages | ISBN 9781665738170

E-Book | 326 pages | ISBN 9781665738194

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Suzanne Stewart is a retired architect, artist, mother of two daughters of Asian American descent, and educator. Her debut novel, "Under the Moon," is inspired by the stories of Japanese immigrants that she heard when she lived in Hawaii. Today, she resides in Pennsylvania.

