Karen Radley Volkswagen is Offering a Special Discount on Maintenance Services and Repairs in Woodbridge, Virginia

Drivers in Woodbridge, Virginia, can take advantage of a special offer on maintenance services and repairs at Karen Radley Volkswagen.

WOODBRIDGE, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volkswagen owners can take advantage of a special offer on maintenance services and repairs at Karen Radley Volkswagen, a local automotive dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia. With this offer, the dealership provides a discount of up to $100 on any service and repair. While drivers can get $50 off on repairs between $300 to $499, they can get a discount of $100 for repairs over $500. This offer is available to all customers who take their Volkswagen vehicles for service at Karen Radley Volkswagen before April 30, 2023.

During this limited-time offer, customers can get a range of maintenance services and repairs at discounted rates, including oil changes, tire rotations, brake inspections, battery replacements and much more. The dealership has a state-of-the-art service department to take the best care of various Volkswagen models. In addition to the discounted prices, customers who take advantage of this special offer will also benefit from the expertise of Karen Radley Volkswagen's certified technicians. These technicians have been specially trained to work on Volkswagen vehicles. Moreover, the dealership uses only genuine Volkswagen parts and accessories to ensure that every repair and maintenance service is of the highest quality.

Customers interested in this special offer can schedule a service appointment online or by calling the dealership directly at 703-550-2020. With flexible scheduling and convenient service hours, Karen Radley Volkswagen makes it easy for car owners to keep their Volkswagen in top condition. The dealership also has a wide selection of new and pre-owned Volkswagen models and a team of friendly sales staff dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible service and support. For more information, interested parties can visit the dealership's official website: https://www.karenradleyvw.com/.

Media Contact

Jose Cabrera, Karen Radley Volkswagen, 703-665-3275, josecabrera@radleyautogroup.com

SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen