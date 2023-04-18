Logz.io Extends Security Context for Advanced Kubernetes Observability

Addition of Security Scanning to Unified Kubernetes 360 Interface Enables Rapid Risk Analysis and Remediation

AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBECON AND CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE—Logz.io, provider of the industry's most efficient, simple-to-use observability platform, based on open source, today announced the addition of critical security scanning to its market-leading Kubernetes 360 unified observability interface. Integrating key security and compliance context into Kubernetes 360 directly enables today's monitoring and observability teams to quickly identify critical vulnerabilities present in their applications and infrastructure to inform related remediation.

Based on a unique integration with the Aqua Trivy open source vulnerability and misconfiguration scanning solution, the advancement empowers Logz.io Open 360™ platform users to quickly identify and resolve security issues introduced to their Kubernetes environments. Trivy specifically scans for problematic open source software packages and dependencies, infrastructure as code issues and misconfigurations, and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Introduced in late 2022, Logz.io's Kubernetes 360 is purpose-built to unify all the observability data needed by today's teams tasked with ensuring optimization of complex, fast moving Kuberenetes systems.

"Kubernetes has become the de facto operating system for applications-driven organizations, and this is driving the rapid convergence of security and observability data," said Asaf Yigal, CTO and co-founder of Logz.io. "As a result, organizations need baked-in security monitoring and response for Kubernetes environments, and with this added content, Kubernetes 360 further provides everything teams need to monitor their environments in a single interface."

Injecting critical security and compliance details into Kubernetes 360 represents the next step in Logz.io's strategy of enabling Open 360 with the simple, unified and cost effective capabilities that today's fast growth software organizations need to optimize their observability practices and budgets. Whether acting quickly to remediate vulnerabilities and configurations themselves, or in partnership with full-time security teams, adding security and compliance content to Kubernetes 360 will further accelerate customers' DevOps and CI/CD practices through a single source of analysis and visualization.

The addition of Aqua Trivy monitoring intelligence into Kubernetes 360 also represents Logz.io's continued work to leverage a broad range of expanded integrations to enable a more capable solution.

In addition to detailed security content for Kubernetes 360 users, the Open 360 platform includes the Logz.io Cloud SIEM, providing advanced threat detection and response for dedicated security analyst teams and DevSecOps practitioners. Used in combination, the platform now provides far reaching capabilities for integrated security investigation and response - spanning from software engineering through the SOC, and beyond.

Security remains one of the leading considerations for today's DevOps and observability practitioners as they seek to scale and mature their deployments. As noted by Gartner® in its report "How to Run Containers and Kubernetes in Production™," "Security can't be an afterthought. It needs to be embedded in the DevOps process, which Gartner refers to as "DevSecOps." Organizations need to plan for securing the containerized environment across the entire life cycle, which includes the build, deploy and run phases of an application."

About Logz.io

Logz.io helps cloud-native businesses monitor and secure their environment. Our Open 360™ Platform turns observability from a high-cost, low-value burden to a high-value, cost-efficient enabler of better business outcomes by combining and extending familiar, powerful and relevant Open Source capabilities across Logs, Metrics and Traces - complemented by security monitoring in the form of cloud-based SIEM.

Now developers and engineers can employ an end-to-end, cloud-native observability stack built on scalable and easy-to-use Open Source using a single UI and unified agent - at a cost that anyone can afford. Unlock proactive troubleshooting, faster product delivery and a fully supported SaaS observability platform, all while compounding efficiencies in time and cost. For more information, visit https://logz.io/.

