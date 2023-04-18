WISeKey AI Capabilities to Increase Cybersecurity and Performance of Post-Quantum Semiconductors by Assisting in the Design and Optimization

Geneva, Switzerland – April 18, 2023: WISeKey International Holding (("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that using AI capabilities to increase the performance of post-quantum semiconductors by assisting in the design and optimization of these materials. AI can be used to simulate and model the behavior of these semiconductors, which can help researchers to identify the most promising materials for use in quantum devices.

Post-quantum semiconductors are an important area of research in the field of quantum computing. They offer the potential to improve the performance and security of devices that rely on quantum technologies.

AI plays a significant role in increasing the performance of post-quantum semiconductors as it can be used to simulate and model the behaviour of these semiconductors, which can help researchers to identify the most promising materials for use in quantum devices.

AI can also improve the performance of post-quantum semiconductors is by accelerating the discovery of new materials with desirable properties. Machine learning algorithms can be trained on large datasets of known semiconductors to identify patterns and correlations between their properties and performance. This can then be used to predict the properties of new materials before they are synthesized, saving time and resources.

AI also plays a crucial role in enhancing the cybersecurity of post-quantum semiconductors by providing advanced threat detection and analysis capabilities and leveraging machine learning algorithms to analyze network traffic and detect potential threats. AI can learn to identify patterns of activity that indicate a cyberattack, such as unauthorized attempts to access sensitive data, and respond accordingly. By analyzing massive amounts of data in real-time, AI can quickly detect and respond to threats before they cause any significant damage and by using behavioral analytics to detect unusual activity in the network. By analyzing user behavior, AI can detect anomalies that may indicate an attempted breach, such as a user attempting to access data they normally wouldn't, or a user logging in from an unusual location. This information can be used to trigger alerts and take proactive measures to prevent the breach from occurring.

AI can also be used to develop automated response systems that can respond to threats in real-time. For example, if a post-quantum semiconductor is under attack, an AI-powered system can automatically shut down or isolate the compromised system, block malicious traffic, and take other necessary actions to prevent further damage. This can be especially useful in situations where a human response would be too slow or not possible.

Post-quantum semiconductors have the potential to improve the performance and security of a wide range of quantum technologies. Here are some potential use cases for post-quantum semiconductors:

Quantum Computing: Post-quantum semiconductors can be used to create the building blocks of quantum computers, such as qubits, which are essential for performing quantum calculations. By using post-quantum semiconductors with improved performance and security, researchers can develop more powerful and reliable quantum computers. Cryptography: Post-quantum semiconductors can be used to create more secure cryptographic protocols that are resistant to attacks by quantum computers. For example, post-quantum semiconductors can be used to create new encryption algorithms that are resistant to attacks by Shor's algorithm, a quantum algorithm that can efficiently factor large integers. Quantum Sensing: Post-quantum semiconductors can be used to create sensors that are capable of detecting and measuring quantum phenomena, such as superposition and entanglement. These sensors could be used in a wide range of applications, such as medical imaging, environmental monitoring, and materials science. Quantum Communications: Post-quantum semiconductors can be used to create more secure communication channels that are resistant to attacks by quantum computers. For example, post-quantum semiconductors can be used to create new quantum key distribution protocols that are more secure than classical cryptography. Quantum Machine Learning: Post-quantum semiconductors can be used to accelerate the training and inference of quantum machine learning models, which can be used for a wide range of applications, such as drug discovery, financial modeling, and image recognition.

About WISeKey

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

