Enterprise Service Mesh Takes Off as Tetrate Sees 50% Rise in Customer Logos in a Single Quarter

AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBECON AND CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE—Tetrate, the company accelerating enterprise service mesh adoption, driving zero-trust architecture and reducing hybrid cloud complexity, today reported it added a series of new enterprise customers in the first quarter of 2023, signaling rapid maturation and a corresponding heat-up in the service mesh market. The massive 50% boost in customer count is a trend the company expects to continue.

The announcement was made at KubeCon Europe in Amsterdam, where the company is showcasing the newest addition to its product lineup, Tetrate Service Express (TSE). The new offering further expands the Tetrate service mesh product family, cementing Tetrate as the only company to offer service mesh for every size of user:

Tetrate Istio Distribution offers Istio open source to users.

Tetrate Istio Subscription offers the support and services enterprises need for successful deployment.

TSE offers Istio service mesh for AWS, integrated into Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

Tetrate Service Bridge offers multicluster, multicloud, multiteam application connectivity and security.

TSE is designed to offer an easy-to-deploy option on AWS EKS with the most-popular integrations to AWS services so DevOps and DevSecOps teams can start fast and quickly gauge the ROI of an Istio-powered service mesh across their enterprise.

Enterprise customers signing during Q1 included Freddie Mac, Visa and Microstrategy. The company's go-to-market program has scaled up during the first quarter, led by Matt Murphy, head of global sales and customer success. Murphy brings over a decade of sales management experience scaling high growth sales teams at companies such as New Relic, DataDog and PagerDuty. Matt's deep understanding of DevSecOps and modernization initiatives surrounding digital transformation is helping Tetrate's customers and partners quickly realize value.

In addition to Murphy, three additional key leadership hires contributed to the Q1 sales success.

Erik Frieberg joined the Tetrate team as COO. Frieberg brings extensive experience from operational and marketing roles at VMware, Puppet, Solo.io and MongDB. With more than 25 years of marketing, sales and product experience at open source, startups and large enterprise software companies, Frieberg has significant experience building go-to-market teams and scaling organizations. As SVP of Cloud, Product and Integrated Marketing at VMware, where he was responsible for growing key product areas - more than doubling revenue in End User Computing and launching VMware's cloud offerings, including VMware Cloud on AWS. At Puppet, he focused on rebuilding the GTM organization and positioning the company for a successful exit. At Solo.io, he built the marketing organization from scratch.

joined the Tetrate team as COO. Frieberg brings extensive experience from operational and marketing roles at VMware, Puppet, Solo.io and MongDB. With more than 25 years of marketing, sales and product experience at open source, startups and large enterprise software companies, Frieberg has significant experience building go-to-market teams and scaling organizations. As SVP of Cloud, Product and Integrated Marketing at VMware, where he was responsible for growing key product areas - more than doubling revenue in End User Computing and launching VMware's cloud offerings, including VMware Cloud on AWS. At Puppet, he focused on rebuilding the GTM organization and positioning the company for a successful exit. At Solo.io, he built the marketing organization from scratch. Devin Davis joined as well, taking on the role of vice president, marketing and communications. He brings substantial marketing leadership and open source experience from roles at Lacework, Puppet and the Cloud Foundry Foundation. At Cloud Foundry Foundation, Davis more than doubled revenue and membership. At Puppet, he repositioned the company for a successful exit, and at Lacework, he led a global marketing strategy to rebrand and reposition the company and product while crafting the successful "security is a data problem" message.

joined as well, taking on the role of vice president, marketing and communications. He brings substantial marketing leadership and open source experience from roles at Lacework, Puppet and the Cloud Foundry Foundation. At Cloud Foundry Foundation, Davis more than doubled revenue and membership. At Puppet, he repositioned the company for a successful exit, and at Lacework, he led a global marketing strategy to rebrand and reposition the company and product while crafting the successful "security is a data problem" message. David Wang has joined the Tetrate team as head of product. He brings extensive experience, including marketing and product marketing leadership responsibility at MuleSoft and Databricks, overseeing the development and launch of multiple product families in API management, eiPaaS, and data engineering. Earlier roles include McKinsey, where he served global financial services and retail clients on technology strategy, and software engineering roles at Northrop Grumman and Arch Rock (later acquired by Cisco).

"As an engineering-led organization, getting the product and customer success elements in place takes top priority for an early stage startup," said Varun Talwar, co-founder of Tetrate. "With the addition of experienced and talented go-to-market leadership, we are excited to see the product and customer success growth in the market so far—with more on the horizon. We're grateful for the roles that everyone on our marketing, engineering and customer success teams have played in showing that enterprise service mesh is indeed ready for prime time."

About Tetrate

Started by Istio founders to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is the enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern, hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides a comprehensive, enterprise-ready service mesh platform built for multicluster, multitenancy, and multicloud deployments. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open source projects Istio and Envoy Proxy. Find out more at http://www.tetrate.io and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Tetrateio.

