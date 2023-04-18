Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,821 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

OSLO, NORWAY (18 April 2023) - The annual general meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 10 May 2023 at the Company's offices in Askekroken 11, Oslo, Norway at 17:00 (Oslo time). Registration of attendees will begin at 16:30 CET.

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 18 April 2023.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please copy and paste this link into your browser: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=3a5d2040eaba35bbf8ca38e0dedf344d8b8a2186&validTo=1686322800000&oppdragsId=20230329VPO5UCU0 (also available on www.tgs.com). The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor services, available at euronextvps.no or through their own account keeper (bank/broker).

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachments


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more