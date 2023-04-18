MacStadium Offers Self-Service Purchase Option with Orka® Small Teams Edition

MacStadium's new Orka Small Teams edition offers a self-service purchase option, giving DevOps teams immediate access to the industry's leading enterprise-grade macOS virtualization and orchestration tool

New customers can purchase both its new pre-packaged Orka Small Team edition and its already well-regarded, existing Orka Enterprise edition

MacStadium, the industry-leading Mac private cloud and software-as-a-service provider enabling macOS workloads, today announced new and existing customers can purchase a pre-packaged, self-service Orka environment directly from MacStadium's website, enabling immediate use of their popular macOS CI automation tool.

With a simplified setup process and instant access, the Orka Small Teams edition was developed as an enterprise-level solution to meet the needs of small to midsize customers with macOS development workflows needing to quickly and efficiently automate key MacDevOps development workflows.

"Not all organizations need the same level of hardware customization, and we have designed best practice configurations to deliver the ideal fit for teams of various sizes," said Greg McGraw, MacStadium co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to introduce an automated provisioning solution of our Orka platform so MacDevOps teams can begin using our industry-leading Orka software instantly on a standardized hardware setup."

For organizations with MacDevOps needs for smaller teams, MacStadium has designed and provisioned an environment that delivers instant access to their enterprise-grade Orka software.

MacDevOps teams can extend their CI/CD pipeline by connecting Orka platform to the most popular DevOps tools and easily orchestrate workloads using Orka Platform's RESTful API. Orka Platform is designed to be lightweight and built specifically for Mac, and its use of Kubernetes is highly scalable. This enables MacDevOps teams of all sizes to benefit from Orka's pioneering macOS virtualization and orchestration software and MacStadium's industry-leading Mac cloud infrastructure.

"We still offer completely customizable Orka Enterprise environments and will continue to find new and improved ways to build upon our reputation of being a trusted part of the iOS development ecosystem," McGraw added.

Users can configure their new Orka platform environment independently with the help of MacStadium's easy-to-follow startup guide with this new, affordable solution complete with transparent, predictable pricing at $499/month that includes the key components necessary in MacDevOps automation.

With shrinking budgets and a renewed focus on maximizing resources –– particularly resources related to highly-skilled, technical teams –– self-service options allow DevOps teams to cut out unnecessary time spent on the purchase and provisioning process. As tech companies look to streamline operations and maximize their resources, automation is all the more critical for them to remain competitive.

To learn more about Orka Small Teams, please visit macstadium.com/orka-small-teams. For more information on Orka and its features, visit the MacStadium website.

Additionally, MacStadium will be showcasing Orka Small Teams at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Amsterdam from April 18 - 21. To learn more about MacStadium and Orka Small Teams, visit them at Booth S67 during the conference.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private cloud and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company's suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

