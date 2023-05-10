Teleradiology Market Size Expected To Reach $9 Billion By 2027

Teleradiology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Teleradiology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the teleradiology market. As per TBRC’s teleradiology market forecast, the teleradiology global market size is expected to grow to $9.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

The rising number of imaging procedures is expected to propel the growth of the teleradiology market. North America is expected to hold the largest teleradiology global market share. Major players in the teleradiology global market include 4ways Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Everlight Radiology, Onrad Inc., RamSoft Inc., Teleradiology Solutions, Tele Diagnostic Solutions Pvt.

Teleradiology Market Segments

1) By Modality: X-Ray, MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound Systems

2) By Technology: Web Based, Cloud Based

3) By Component: Hardware, Software

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Other End Users

Teleradiology is the transmission of radiological images from one location to another. Teleradiology is the process of analysing medical images while a radiologist is not physically present. It's used in hospitals, mobile imaging companies, urgent care clinics, and even certain private practises. The primary rationale for employing teleradiology is the high cost of having a radiologist on-site.

