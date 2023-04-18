Driving into the Future: How Automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs) Power the Automotive Industry

Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive IC Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global automotive IC market was valued at $43,240 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $89,140 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, the North America region dominates the global automotive IC market, owing to increase in adoption of high-end vehicles in this region. Factors such as increase in vehicle production and improvement in vehicle standards with emerging technologies fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive IC market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which propel the market growth. For instance, according to the Wall Street Journal, China is close to finalizing a $47 billion investment fund that would finance semiconductor research and chip start-up development, which is expected to assist in propelling the growth of the automotive IC market.

The key players profiled in the report include Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM CO. LTD., Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Key Findings of the Automotive IC Market:

In 2017, the engine management segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive IC market.

In 2017, the hybrid or multichip integrated circuit segment generated the highest revenue among the other IC types in the global automotive IC market.

Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Report Highlights:

By Type

Monolithic Integrated circuits

Hybrid Integrated circuits

BY APPLICATION

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM (ADAS)

IN-VEHICLE NETWORKING

Engine Management

Transmission Control System

