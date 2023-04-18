New Haven Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation / DLS / Eluding a Police Officer / Ignition Interlock

There were 2,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,882 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001381
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/15/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, Eluding a Police Officer While Operating in a Grossly Negligent Manner, Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver’s License or Certificate
ACCUSED: Trevor B. Matton
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 15, 2023 at approximately 0045 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of Greenbush Road & Long Point Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator initially came to a stop, but shortly after fled in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.
Further investigation revealed the operator was Trevor B. Matton (37), who was driving with a criminally suspended license. Additionally, the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock system as required.
Matton turned himself in at New Haven Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.