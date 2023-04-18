New Haven Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation / DLS / Eluding a Police Officer / Ignition Interlock

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/15/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Road

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, Eluding a Police Officer While Operating in a Grossly Negligent Manner, Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver’s License or Certificate

ACCUSED: Trevor B. Matton

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 15, 2023 at approximately 0045 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of Greenbush Road & Long Point Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator initially came to a stop, but shortly after fled in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed the operator was Trevor B. Matton (37), who was driving with a criminally suspended license. Additionally, the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock system as required.

Matton turned himself in at New Haven Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation for the above violations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.