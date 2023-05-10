Desktop Virtualization Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Desktop Virtualization Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Desktop Virtualization Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Desktop Virtualization Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the desktop virtualization market. As per TBRC’s desktop virtualization market forecast, the desktop virtualization market is expected to grow to $20.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The rapid shift to hybrid work models is expected to propel the growth of the desktop virtualization industry. North America is expected to hold the largest desktop virtualization industry share. Major players in the desktop virtualization market include Citrix Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation

Desktop Virtualization Market Segments

1) By Type: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-As-A-Service (DaaS), Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

2) By Component: Software Solutions, Services

3) By Pricing Model: Subscription, Pay-As-You-Go

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By Verticals: Banking, Finance Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Education, Healthcare, And Life Sciences, Information Technology And Information Technology Enabled Services, Government And Defense, Telecom, Retail, Automotive, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Other Verticals

Desktop virtualization is a technique for mimicking a workstation. It connects and shares resources, files, analytics, and data management from any location that can be accessed from another device remotely. The major purpose is for IT administrators to be able to control servers from a single location, allowing for faster deployments and easier maintenance. This conserves both IT resources and time inside an organisation.

