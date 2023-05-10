Waterproof Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Industry Share And Growth Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

Waterproof Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Waterproof Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the waterproof adhesives and sealants market. As per TBRC’s waterproof adhesives and sealants market forecast, the global waterproof adhesives and sealants market size is expected to reach $33.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth in the waterproof adhesives and sealants market is due to expanding building and construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest waterproof adhesives and sealants market share. Major waterproof adhesives and sealants companies include The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Dow Corning Corporation.

Waterproof Adhesives And Sealants Market Segments

By Type: Adhesives, Sealants

By Chemistry: Silicones, Polyurethanes, Acrylics, Epoxy, Polysulfide, and Other Chemistry

By End-Use Industry: Building and Construction, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Other End-Use Industries

By Geography: The global waterproof adhesives and sealants industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Waterproof adhesives and sealants are strong compounds that can tolerate bad weather, wetness, or sunshine. Waterproof adhesives and sealants are used to prevent water leaks and associated damage, and they are also widely used in interiors at floor joints, bathtubs, sinks, and showers. Waterproof adhesives and sealants help construction materials perform better and endure longer.

