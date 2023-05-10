Propylene Glycol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the propylene glycol market. As per TBRC’s propylene glycol market forecast, the propylene glycol market is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

An increase in the consumption of processed foods is expected to propel the growth of the propylene glycol industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest propylene glycol industry share. Major players in the propylene glycol market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V..

Propylene Glycol Market Segments

1) By Source: Petroleum-Based, Bio-Based

2) By Grade: Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

3) By Application: Animal Feed, Inks, Lacquers, Tobacco Humectants, Varnishes

4) By End User: Building And Construction, Consumer Goods, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Electronics, Food And Beverages, Paint And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Industries, Tobacco, Transportation

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8303&type=smp

Propylene glycol is a synthetic liquid that absorbs water. Propylene glycol is commonly used in the manufacture of polyester compounds as well as as a base in deicing solutions. It is used as an antifreeze in a variety of industries to prevent leaks that could lead to propylene glycol coming into contact with food.

Read More On The Propylene Glycol Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propylene-glycol-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Propylene Glycol Market Trends

4. Propylene Glycol Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Propylene Glycol Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Polypropylene Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polypropylene-global-market-report

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastics-and-rubber-products-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model