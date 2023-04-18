AR in Healthcare Market : A Comprehensive Analysis of Trends and Opportunities 2026

AR in Healthcare Market

The global AR in healthcare market size is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.4% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in numerous ways, from enhancing medical education and training to improving patient outcomes and experiences

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐑) 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞.

Here are a few examples:

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: AR is being used in medical training to provide a more realistic and immersive learning experience. Medical students can use AR to visualize and practice surgical procedures, and also to learn about anatomy in a more interactive and engaging way.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: AR is also being used to provide virtual consultations between doctors and patients. Patients can use AR to show doctors their symptoms and receive remote medical advice.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: AR is being used to assist surgeons during operations. For example, AR can provide surgeons with real-time visualizations of a patient's anatomy during surgery, allowing for more precise and accurate procedures.

𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: AR is being used to assist in the rehabilitation process. For example, patients can use AR to visualize their progress during physical therapy exercises, and to receive feedback and guidance from healthcare professionals.

𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: AR is being used to treat mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression. AR can provide immersive experiences that help patients to overcome their fears and anxieties in a controlled and safe environment.

The global AR in healthcare market size was valued at $609.60 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.4% from 2019 to 2026.

CAGR: 27.4%

Current Market Size: USD 609.6 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2019 – 2026

Base Year: 2019

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐑 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –

Microsoft Corporation,

Alphabet Inc. (Google),

Sony Corporation,

Siemens (Siemens Healthcare),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips),

AccuVein Inc.,

EchoPixel,

DAQRI,

Atheer, Inc,

Orca Health, Inc.

