A World in the Airwaves: The Global Network of VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations

The VHF air ground communication stations market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market," The vhf air-ground communication stations market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17814

The VHF air ground communication stations market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years. Adoption of total airport management (TAM)-elevating demand of comprehensive communication network, change in consumer dynamics, privatization of airports, arrival of electric vertical takeoff & landing vehicles (eVTOL), and air taxi are anticipated to support business potential within the VHF air ground communication stations market during the forecast period. Aggressive initiatives by federal organizations such as FAA and Euro control to standardize protocol and establish globally accepted policies to support global growth. As of June 2022, 45,000 flights were handled by FAA per day, with 520 airport traffic control towers, 147 terminal radar approach control facilities, and more than 14,000 air traffic controllers.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The global VHF air ground communication market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Global passenger travel decreased significantly during the pandemic.

According to ACI, the quick spread of the virus and the governments’ stringent rules of staying home and airport closures led to a 22.9% decline in global air traffic in February and a 53.1% decline in March 2020, resulting in a drop in passenger volume of 620 million in the first quarter of 2020. Owing to a 90% global reduction in passenger travel, April was an especially challenging month.

However, the market is gaining traction with the pandemic situation improving.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17814

Industry leaders within the aviation industry are anticipated to be investing heavily in research and development to achieve carbon neutrality. Inclination of regional agencies such as IATA to achieve zero carbon emission by 2050 is enforcing business players to introduce more optimized solutions. In line with such initiatives, companies are developing comprehensive communication stations and adoption global standards, allowing them to operate more effectively at global level and notably reduce aircraft taxing and turn-around time.

To fulfill the changing demand scenarios, market participants are concentrating on product launches to offer a diverse range of products and meet new business opportunities. In addition, market participants are continuously focusing on contracts and partnership efforts to match changing end-user requirements and improve the growth of the VHF air ground communication station market.

The VHF air ground communication station market is segmented on the basis of airport class, type, application, airport category, and region. By airport class, it is divided into class A, class B, class C, and class D airport. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented by fixed and portable. Based on application, it is segregated into commercial and military. By airport category, the market is divided into commercial service airports, cargo service airports, reliever airports, and general aviation airports. By region, the market is categorized by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The success of individual stakeholders is anticipated to determine the direction of aviation industry in the future. All agents, from air traffic control, air ground communication network, landing, taxing and takeoff operation, followed by effective turnaround time is to be placed into a unified platform, enabling real-time analysis to assist decision-making. By connecting processes and systems across the airport, total airport management (TAM) promotes data-driven decision making, comprehensive KPI management, and the integration of operations. TAM includes performance-based airport operations that permit the development, adoption, and upkeep of the Airport Operational Plan (AOP) on the basis of performance. This ensures fairness and the resolution of potential conflicts of interest between stakeholders and makes sure that everyone is putting forth their best effort in the direction of a common objective.

TAM strives to solve the difficulties airports have in a variety of process areas, including passenger processing, airside operations, safety and security, facilities management, and landside operations. This is accomplished by integrating the data accessed by the relevant stakeholders and tying the relevant systems together to track KPIs and increase operational effectiveness.

In addition, TAM is anticipated to be able to offer increased resource optimization, situational awareness, enhanced decision-making capacity, rapid root cause analysis, improved passenger/baggage throughput, and enhanced capability to make operational changes in real-time, all of which is anticipated to increase operational efficiency and revenue. The efficient operation of air traffic depends on accurate information on airport operations, airspace demand, weather delays, and unforeseen events. Initiatives by government bodies accelerate the integration of these technologies to support business opportunities.

The key players operating in the VHF air ground communication station market are the key players operating in the market are Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Viasat, Inc., Becker Avionics, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Thales, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Jotron, MORCOM International, Inc., AEROTHAI Business, Systems Interface Limited, Leonardo S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, IACIT, CommSystems Ltd, and Elbit Systems.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By airport class, the class B segment leads the market during the forecast period

By type, the fixed segment leads the market during the forecast period

By application, the military segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031)

By airport category, the commercial service airports segment leads the VHF air ground communication industry during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the VHF air ground communication stations market in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vhf-air-ground-communication-stations-market/purchase-options