Waterborne Polyurethane Market Size, Share, Worth, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Waterborne Polyurethane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the waterborne polyurethane global market. As per TBRC’s waterborne polyurethane market forecast, the waterborne polyurethane market is expected to grow to $6.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth in the waterborne polyurethane industry is due to growth of the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest waterborne polyurethane market share. Major waterborne polyurethane companies include Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Allnex, Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Company.

Waterborne Polyurethane Market Segments

By Type: Polyurethane Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, or Polyurethane Aqueous Solution

By Application: Coating, Sealant, Adhesive, Elastomer

By End-use industry: Building and construction; Automotive and transportation; Bedding and furniture; electronics; Other End Users

By Geography: The global waterborne polyurethane industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Waterborne polyurethane is a polyurethane polymer resin that can be spread in water. It adheres well to a wide range of surfaces, including glass and polymeric fibres, and can be moulded into coatings and adhesives.

