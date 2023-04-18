Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market: Growing at a CAGR of 3.3% : Will Hit 4390.21 Million by 2030 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy, increased parental awareness of complications of cerebral palsy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Cerebral Palsy Treatment research in the year 2023.

The global Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market size was USD 3,277.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy, increased parental awareness of complications of cerebral palsy, availability of various treatment options, rapid clinical trials, government funding, and increased investment are driving the revenue growth of the market. Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move, balance, and maintain posture, and is the most common movement disorder presenting in childhood. CP is caused by abnormal development of the brain or damage to the brain that affects a person's ability to control individual muscles.

In addition, the availability of advanced treatment options for CP will fuel the growth of the market is one of the key trends in Additional treatments for CP include physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreational therapy, surgery, and medication. Some technological advances for the treatment of CP are already on the market, such as functional electrical stimulation (FES), virtual reality, stem cell therapy, and robotics, while others are still in development or at the experimental stage. I have. For example, FES has long been used to improve patient movement by stimulating muscles with electrical impulses. The global cerebral palsy market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the availability of multiple treatment modalities and disease management options.

GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, GW Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Medtronic, Acorda Therapeutics, Cell Cure Neurosciences, Allergen, Meridigen

Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type

Surgery Therapy

Nutrition Therapy

Medication

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

