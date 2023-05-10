Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the beverage carton packaging machinery global market. As per TBRC’s beverage carton packaging machinery market forecast, the beverage carton packaging machinery market is expected to grow to $1.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

An increase in the use of green packaging materials is expected to propel the growth of the beverage carton packaging machinery industry. North America is expected to hold the largest beverage carton packaging machinery industry share. Major players in the beverage carton packaging machinery market include KHS GmbH, Econocorp Inc., Jacob White Packaging, Bradman Lake Group, Mpac Group plc., Douglas Machine Inc., Sidel, Krones AG.

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Segments

1) By Type: Horizontal end side-load, Top-load, Wraparound, Vertical Leaflet, Vertical Sleeve

2) By Form: Automatic, Semi-automatic

3) By Application: Alcoholic beverages, Soft drinks, Dairy beverages

Beverage carton packaging machinery is a form of packaging machinery that is commonly used to protect fresh food and drink products and allows for distribution at ambient temperature or in a refrigerator.

