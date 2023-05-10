Global Vascular Stent Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period”

Vascular Stent Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vascular Stent Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vascular stent market. As per TBRC’s vascular stent market forecast, the vascular stent market is expected to grow to $20.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Rise in the incidence of vascular diseases will propel the growth of the vascular stent industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest vascular stent industry share. Major players in the vascular stent market include Medtronic Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, B. Braun (B. Braun Melsungen), Terumo Corporation.

Vascular Stent Market Segments

1) By Product: Coronary Stents, Peripheral Vascular Stents, and Evar Stent Grafts

2) By Type: Bare Metal Stent, Bio-Engineered Stent, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, Drug-Eluting Stent, Dual Therapy Stent

3) By Material: Metallic Stents, Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nickel-Titanium, Stainless Steel, Polymer Stents

4) By Mode of Delivery: Balloon-expandable Stent, Self-expanding Stent

5) By End-user: Ambulatory Surgical Center, Cardiac Center, Hospital

When a vein or artery becomes too thin or clogged, a vascular stent is used to prevent acute channel closure and improve blood flow, which leads to late restenosis in a variety of vessels, including coronary arteries. The procedure that makes use of these stents is known as "vascular stenting." These stents are used to open clogged arteries and accelerate healing by reducing the risk of infection and physical harm.

