Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. As per TBRC’s nucleic acid isolation and purification market forecast, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.98 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.01 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the nucleic acid isolation and purification industry is due to the development of personalized medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest nucleic acid isolation and purification market share. Major players in the nucleic acid isolation and purification industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc.
Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Segments
● By Type: Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification; Total RNA Isolation and Purification; Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification; Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification; Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification; microRNA Isolation and Purification; PCR Cleanup; Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types
● By Method: Column-based Isolation and Purification; Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification; Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification; Other Isolation and Purification Methods
● By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture and Animal Research, Other Applications
● By End-user: Academic and Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological, Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Applied Testing, Clinical Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users
● By Geography: The global nucleic acid isolation and purification industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nucleic acid isolation and purification refers to the process of separating DNA and/or RNA from proteins, membranes, and other cellular material. The primary objective is to disintegrate the cell envelope and remove as many lipids and proteins as possible to obtain pure DNA and/or RNA.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Trends
4. Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
