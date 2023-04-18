Craft Beer Market To See Massive Growth By 2025 | Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value. Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogeneous market.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6032

The global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly a 43.6% share of the craft beer market.

Regional Outlook:

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global craft beer market revenue in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2025. Ongoing consumer shift in preferences and tastes has encouraged the brewers in the region to introduce varieties in alcoholic beverages. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.70% till 2025. People in the region are increasingly attracted to premium products & services and are more likely to buy craft beer of imported IPAs as well as imported brands.

Procure Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8b29b17a4243eff2e818a8ab29d77c1c

Based on end-user, the off-trade segment held the lion's share in 2018, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global craft beer market. Increase in the craze for purchasing beer from retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, and wines & spirits shops has spurred the growth of the segment. At the same time, the on-trade segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2025. Rise in inclination toward hopping bars, restaurants, coffee shops, clubs, and hotels has propelled the growth.

Leading Key Players

The key players profiled for the craft beer market analysis include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

Key Findings of The Craft Beer Market:

-> In 2018, by product type, the lager segment accounted for around a 56.0% craft beer market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2018, by distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around a 65.9% r market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2018, by age group, the 21-35 years old segment accounted for a 52.8% market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

-> In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the Craft Beer market forecast.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6032

The significant craft beer market growth has resulted in the growth in the availability of technical equipment and capital allowing brewing on a small scale. Though in the initial stages, entrepreneurs faced major difficulties financing their breweries and finding appropriate equipment where craft brewers regularly used capital equipment designed for other industries. However over the years, the craft brewery segment has witnessed increase in the adoption of upgraded technology and equipment specifically designed for craft brewery.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Red Wine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/red-wine-market-A13400

Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcoholic-energy-drinks-market-A17211

Alcohol Gummies Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcohol-gummies-market-A31830

Organic Wine Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-wine-market-A10965

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.