Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nuclear decommissioning services market. As per TBRC’s nuclear decommissioning services market forecast, the nuclear decommissioning services market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.79 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the nuclear decommissioning services industry is due to the increased adoption of renewable energy sources. Europe region is expected to hold the largest nuclear decommissioning services market share. Major players in the nuclear decommissioning services industry include AECOM, Babcock International Group Plc, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Studsvik AB, NUVIA Group, Onet Technologies SAS, Sogin S.p.A.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market Segments

● By Type: Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR), Other Types

● By Capacity: Up to 800 MW, 800 MW–1000 MW, Above 1000 MW

● By Application: Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, or Entombment

● By Geography: The global nuclear decommissioning services industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The nuclear decommissioning service is the administrative and technical process used to decommission, clean, and demolish a nuclear power plant at the end of its life to make the land safe and available for other purposes. Decommissioning is the process of removing all of the fuel from a nuclear power station, shutting it down, and bringing the site back to a predetermined end state that is ready for repurposing. Nuclear decommissioning services are crucial to ensuring the long-term safety of people and the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Trends

4. Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

