The global healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain significant value of $345.3 million by 2026

The global healthcare chatbots market is expected to reach $345.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where technology is advancing at a rapid pace, it's no surprise that the healthcare industry is embracing the latest innovations. One such innovation that's making waves is chatbots, or computer programs designed to simulate conversation with human users. Healthcare chatbots are transforming the way patients access care and improving outcomes for healthcare providers.

With healthcare chatbots, patients can have access to medical advice and information 24/7, without having to wait for appointments or risk exposing themselves to potential infections by going to the doctor's office. Chatbots can also triage patients, helping them determine whether they need to seek medical attention urgently or if their symptoms can be managed at home. This helps reduce unnecessary visits to emergency rooms and urgent care centers.

Moreover, chatbots can provide patients with personalized health coaching and disease management support, reminding them to take their medications on time, follow up with their doctors, and make lifestyle changes that can improve their health. This can lead to better patient engagement and compliance, which, in turn, can lead to better health outcomes and cost savings for healthcare providers.

Healthcare chatbots are also helping healthcare providers streamline their workflows and reduce administrative burden. By automating tasks such as appointment scheduling, prescription refills, and billing inquiries, chatbots can free up healthcare professionals to focus on more complex tasks that require human intervention. This can improve efficiency and reduce burnout among healthcare providers.

CAGR: 14.5%

Current Market Size: USD 116.9 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2019 – 2026

Base Year: 2019

The global healthcare chatbots market was valued at $116.9 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $345.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies, as well as the rising demand for digital health solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

• Symptoms check occupied one-third share of the global healthcare chatbots market in 2018.

• The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The patients segment accounted for more than one-fourth share of the market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• Your.MD

• Ariana

• Sense.ly Inc

• Buoy Health, Inc

• Infermedica Sp. z o.o

• Babylon Healthcare Service Limited

• Ada Digital Health Ltd

• PACT Care B.V

• GYANT.Com, Inc

• Microsoft

