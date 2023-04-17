Submit Release
DC Department of Corrections Escapee Arrested

(Washington DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces a suspect wanted for escape has been arrested.

22-year-old Kenneth Phillips was apprehended on Monday, April 17, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, after he escaped from DC Department of Corrections custody on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this case as well as the public for their tips.

