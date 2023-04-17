Vehicle Sought in a Theft One (From Auto) Offense: 2100 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in a Theft One (From Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:03 am, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects took the tires and rims from the vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a silver older model Toyota Tacoma with MD temporary tags, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.