Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,873 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council Meets on April 18 at 9 a.m. to Review FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program Amendments for Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools

MARYLAND, April 18 - Also on April 18: Multiple public hearings on supplemental and special appropriations begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Evan Glass, will recognize Earth Day. The second proclamation recognizing Holocaust Remembrance Day will be presented by Council Vice President Andrew Friedson, Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Glass.

The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation recognizing Minority Health Month, led by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below. 

FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

The County Executive’s Recommended ... more

You just read:

Montgomery County Council Meets on April 18 at 9 a.m. to Review FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program Amendments for Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more