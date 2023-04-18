Montgomery County Council Meets on April 18 at 9 a.m. to Review FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program Amendments for Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools

MARYLAND, April 18 - Also on April 18: Multiple public hearings on supplemental and special appropriations begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Evan Glass, will recognize Earth Day. The second proclamation recognizing Holocaust Remembrance Day will be presented by Council Vice President Andrew Friedson, Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Glass.

The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation recognizing Minority Health Month, led by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

The County Executive’s Recommended ... more