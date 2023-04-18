GTreasury Releases Report Demonstrating How Treasurers Lead the Way During Economic Disruption

Treasurers are on the front lines of managing volatility for their organizations; new report highlights strategies for success

The first report that is now available, Treasurers: The First Line of Defense for Economic Disruption, offers context, data, guidance, and best practices around how treasurers and CFOs can confidently lead their companies through uncertain times. The report explores four key areas in treasury management:

Managing risk : Inflation remains high, interest rates are elevated, and global political events are continuing. Treasury organizations are protecting company assets, while at the same time capitalizing on timely opportunities caused by the volatility. The report discusses how to improve cash and liquidity management, enhance risk management, and commit to leveraging the most modern technology and digital innovation.





: Inflation remains high, interest rates are elevated, and global political events are continuing. Treasury organizations are protecting company assets, while at the same time capitalizing on timely opportunities caused by the volatility. The report discusses how to improve cash and liquidity management, enhance risk management, and commit to leveraging the most modern technology and digital innovation. Improving cash and liquidity management: Cash forecasting is notoriously tricky for treasurers. Successful organizations are leveraging advanced analytics and connectivity to improve forecast accuracy. This accuracy drives better access to liquidity, visibility to cash balances, and prediction of cash flows.





Cash forecasting is notoriously tricky for treasurers. Successful organizations are leveraging advanced analytics and connectivity to improve forecast accuracy. This accuracy drives better access to liquidity, visibility to cash balances, and prediction of cash flows. Evaluating financial risk management: With rising interest rates and ever-fluctuating foreign exchange rates wreaking havoc on global markets, financial risk management remains a top-three priority for treasurers. For many organizations, designing and implementing a hedging program is critical, primarily as it protects organizations against foreign exchange (FX), interest rate (IR), or commodity price risk associated with running a business. The most successful CFOs approach hedging from an economic viewpoint—they approach risk holistically instead of through the shortsighted prism of accounting.





With rising interest rates and ever-fluctuating foreign exchange rates wreaking havoc on global markets, financial risk management remains a top-three priority for treasurers. For many organizations, designing and implementing a hedging program is critical, primarily as it protects organizations against foreign exchange (FX), interest rate (IR), or commodity price risk associated with running a business. The most successful CFOs approach hedging from an economic viewpoint—they approach risk holistically instead of through the shortsighted prism of accounting. Investing in technology: 45 percent of treasurers cited in PwC’s most recent Global Treasury Survey reported lacking technology as a key challenge in managing volatile circumstances. Successful companies are automating cash processes and automating hedging. Although it may be challenging to secure a budget if your company is expecting a top-line slowdown, this can be overcome by tying the business case to treasury objectives and business-wide objectives, such as improved investment yields or cash conversion enabling market entry or avoiding layoffs.



“This report comes at a historic time of economic uncertainty—and an important moment for treasury teams across the globe,” said Terry Beadle, Global Head of Corporate Development at GTreasury. “We have seen what works and what doesn’t. We hope these insights help executives manage and thrive throughout ongoing market volatility and other economic disruptions.”

