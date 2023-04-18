New Miniature Statues At Welcome Center

Submit Release
New Miniature statues have been installed in the following Welcome Center Locations

These memorials are part of our dedication to raising work zone safety awareness to all motorists who travel through our beautiful state. The original committee was tasked with creating a Memorial to honor our fallen co-workers. As a continued commitment to enhance safety awareness, the committee decided to have miniature sculptures with custom glass surrounding them, placed on a pedestal base made from native woods (Cherry, Ash, Oak, and Walnut) with dovetail joints to accent the features of the woods.

For more Information: https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/FallenWorkerMemorial/Pages/default.aspx​

