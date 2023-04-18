Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market Size, share Worth USD 454.5 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising use of FRP rebar in constructions activities and rising government spending maintenance in developing countries are some of the key factors

Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market Size – USD 171.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends –Rising demand” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market size reached USD 171.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased FRP rebar use in building projects, as well as increasing government expenditure on construction and maintenance in developing countries, are some of the primary factors driving global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market revenue growth. Rising demand for FRP rebars in maritime structures and waterfronts is expected to further increase revenue growth of the market in the near future. Marine structures are very vulnerable to adverse environmental conditions, steel corrosion, abrasions, and sulphate reactions. Due to high fatigue endurance, resistance to rupture, and high reinforcing capabilities, demand for FRP rebar is increasing for maritime structures and waterfront application. High corrosion resistance, leakage control, and fracture control characteristics have facilitated research and development in seawater application.

The need for strong, long-lasting infrastructure and for materials that are lightweight and simple to transport and install are driving factors in the market for FRP rebar. In corrosive situations like coastal regions where conventional steel rebar can quickly decay, FRP rebar is very helpful.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report.

The Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Report is a panoramic study of the overall Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Key companies operating in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar market include:

Nycon Corporation, Pultron Composites Ltd, Owens Corning, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC, Sireg Geotech S.r.l., Composite Group Chelyabinsk, Dextra Group, Hughes Brothers Inc., FiReP Inc., Sanskriti Composites Pvt. Ltd

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Carbon fiber segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Because of its high strength and lightweight properties, it is being used more widely in the construction of bridges, decks and railings, slabs, pillars, parking structures, and parapets. Demand for such fiber is expected to be boosted by its resistance to chloride ions as well as chemical outbreaks, better tensile strength, and capacity to handle heavier loads.

MRI rooms segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The electromagnetic field provided by standard steel reinforcing can interfere with the operation of MRI machines. Magnetic transparency, heat resistance, and electrical resistance are significant features that increase the use of FRP rebars in electromagnetic isolation applications.

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increased constructions investment as a result of rapid infrastructural developments in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is driving the market growth in this region.

Some major companies in the market include Nycon Corporation, Pultron Composites Ltd, Owens Corning, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC, Sireg Geotech S.r.l., Composite Group Chelyabinsk, Dextra Group, Hughes Brothers Inc., FiReP, Sanskriti Composites Pvt. Ltd.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market Segmentation:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Basalt Fiber

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Easter

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Italy

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

