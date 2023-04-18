Healthcare Privacy Webinar Series Begins Tuesday, April 18

Esteemed healthcare law firm Nelson Hardiman launches its five-part webinar series analyzing the history, progression, and future of healthcare privacy on Tuesday, April 18 beginning at 12 noon PDT. The series, So, You Thought You Knew Healthcare Privacy…, will be hosted by founding partner Harry Nelson and attorney Adella Katz. The initial session, The Inevitable Implosion of Healthcare Privacy: Understanding Catalysts, Innovation, and Everything in Between, will introduce the audience to the history of healthcare privacy law and regulation in the United States, and provide an overview of the subsequent four webinars.

The series, So, You Thought You Knew Healthcare Privacy…, will be hosted by founding partner Harry Nelson and attorney Adella Katz. The initial session, The Inevitable Implosion of Healthcare Privacy: Understanding Catalysts, Innovation, and Everything in Between, will introduce the audience to the history of healthcare privacy law and regulation in the United States, and provide an overview of the subsequent four webinars. The presentation schedule and registration links follow:

Session One, April 18

The Inevitable Implosion of Healthcare Privacy:

Understanding Catalysts, Innovation, and Everything in Between

Session Two, May 16

How We Got Here: HIPAA and 42 CFR Part 2

Session Three, June 13

A New Sheriff in Town: The Groundbreaking Emergence of the FTC in Privacy Enforcement

Session Four, July 18

California Calling: How States are Closing the Federal Gap in Consumer Healthcare Privacy

Session Five, August 15

The Future of Healthcare Privacy: Projecting What's Ahead and Planning Next Steps

All sessions begin at 12 noon PDT and will last one hour.

