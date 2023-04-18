NA Chairman leaves for Cuba, Argentina, Uruguay visits

VIETNAM, April 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and his entourage left Hà Nội on Tuesday morning for official visits to Cuba, Argentina and Uruguay from April 18-28.

The visits are made at the invitations of President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina Cecilia Moreau, and Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon Cedeira.

Accompanying the top Vietnamese legislator are Vice NA Chairman Trần Quang Phương, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường, Chairman of the NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vũ Hải Hà, Minister of Construction and Chairman of the Việt Nam Sub-committee of the Việt Nam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, and leaders of many ministries and localities. — VNS