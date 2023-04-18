Custom Suiting Sales Increase as New Yorkers Return to the Office Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more New Yorkers return to in-person work, there has been a significant increase in custom suiting sales. Workers are eager to update their wardrobes and create a professional image that reflects their personality and individual style.

The demand for custom suits is driven by several factors, including the need to adapt to the evolving workplace and create a comfortable yet polished look. With the traditional office setting shifting, workers are seeking more modern and relaxed alternatives to the classic suit and tie.

According to a recent survey by The Partnership for New York City, as of mid-September 2022, 49% of Manhattan office workers were at their workplaces on an average weekday. This number is expected to increase in the coming months as the city continues to reopen and more companies invite their employees back to the office.

Custom suiting provides a unique opportunity for workers to express their personal style and create a professional image that sets them apart. With custom suiting, clients can choose from a wide range of fabrics, colors, and styles, ensuring a flawless fit that reflects their individual taste.

"We have seen a surge in custom suit sales in recent months as people return to the office," said Sonny Balani, CEO of BALANI Custom Clothiers. "Our professional stylists work closely with clients to create garments that are both comfortable and polished. We look forward to helping more New Yorkers make a statement with their professional attire."

