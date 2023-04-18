Alpha Capital Group Acquires Traders Central Fund, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Trading Fund Provider

Traders Central Fund, or Traderseco, has generated a multi-million dollar revenue in three and a half years.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - Today, Alpha Capital Group (ACG), a leading proprietary trading fund provider, announced that it had acquired the IP (intellectual property) of Traders Central Fund Corp (TCF). TCF is a third-party intermediary company providing global funding and support to traders. The acquisition will help Alpha Capital Group expand its footprint in certain countries while adding to its extensive offerings.

ACG has made its name through attractive offerings such as Sub 50ms targeted executions, minimal slippage, $0 commission on any trades or assets, and competitive spreads. Its dashboard provides full performance analytics and all execution and trading takes place in an institutional-level environment.

According to George Kohler, CEO of Alpha Capital Group, "We are excited for the acquisition, which will help with certain areas of our growth plans reaching traders in some countries we currently have a limited footprint in. We are extremely confident in our systems and offering-TCF's current customer base will see our ownership as a great opportunity. We hope our trading conditions under ACGMarkets with zero commissions and an institutional-level execution environment will benefit their customers."

Shaun Opoku, the founder of Traders Central Fund Corp, stated that he contacted Alpha Capital Group about a possible acquisition. After discussing the matter, they decided to proceed with the sale, with Opoku confident that Kohler's data-driven approach would help scale operations and provide clients with the best funding and trading conditions. "I have always wanted to do right by the customers, and I believe this is the best decision for both parties," Opoku said.

The acquisition of Traders Central Fund Corp's IP will add to Alpha Capital Group's growth, allowing the company to invest more in its systems, processes, offering, and client service. The acquisition also shows the strength of Alpha Capital Group in the market, demonstrating its growth plan and trajectory.

About Alpha Capital Group

Alpha Capital Group is a leading proprietary trading fund provider offering to fund profitable traders up to £2,000,000. The company provides a platform encompassing educational videos, market insights, trading strategies, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and custom-built trading technology to assist traders of all levels on their journey toward getting funded. If participants can demonstrate an ability to react to markets, manage risk, and generate profits, they can become proprietary traders.

Andrew Blaylock is one of the co-founders and a director of Alpha Capital Group. He is a certified Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (MCSI) member with a Level 6 certificate in Private Investment Advice and Management (PCIAM).

With over 15 years of experience in equities, Andrew started his career at Hoodless Brennan, where he worked on the small-cap desk for several years. In 2010, he moved to Central Markets, where he spent another five years advising on equities. Following the acquisition of Central Markets, Andrew became a founding director of Clear Capital and currently runs the broking floor.

At Alpha Capital Group, he oversees the day-to-day operations, including proprietary trading, risk management, and advanced trading education. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the industry, Andrew is a valuable asset to the company and its clients.

