Lucid Diagnostics to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. PAVM PAVMZ))) ("PAVmed"), today announced that Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis McGrath, Chief Financial Officer will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Needham representative.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

For more information, please visit luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

