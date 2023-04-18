ICCPP Group Becomes a Full Member of UKVIA, Underscores its Dedication to Compliance

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2023) - ICCPP Group, a leading electronic atomization group, announced on April 17 that it has become a full member of the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA). With this move, ICCPP is demonstrating its commitment to be at the forefront of the vaping industry's positive transformation worldwide, and underscores its dedication to compliance not only within the UK but also in other countries where it operates.

UKVIA Welcomes Its New Member ICCPP Group

Commenting on ICCPP Group's decision to join UKVIA, a representative for the company said: "Compliance is integral to our mission and values. Our membership with the UKVIA is a natural fit with our long-term commitment to contributing to the vaping industry and serving society through the promotion of safe, legal and innovative vaping products."

ICCPP's commitment to the highest standards of product development has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic atomization industry, with a global reach spanning over 70 countries and serving more than 36 million consumers through an impressive 100,000 offline outlets. This commitment to quality has led the company to join UKVIA, a network of like-minded individuals, companies, and initiatives dedicated to promoting responsible vaping practices.

"By aligning ourselves with the leading industry association, we are able to exchange reviews, gain insights, and collaborate with other members on industry-specific issues. By partnering with UKVIA, we are taking a significant step to ensure that our efforts are more effective and far-reaching," added the representative.

UKVIA has also welcomed the decision of ICCPP Group to become a full member of the association. John Dunne, Director at the UKVIA, said: "With over 100 member companies, the UKVIA is the largest and most successful trade body for the UK vaping sector and recognised worldwide. The addition of yet another responsible, powerhouse company like ICCPP and its brands further cements the UKVIA's position and allows us to continue to raise standards not only in the UK but globally. We look forward to the input the ICCPP team will have and to sharing our best practices with them. "

ICCPP's membership in the UKVIA marks a crucial step forward in its mission to be a respected and responsible member of the global vaping community. Both entities share a common goal of promoting responsible regulation and the development of a sustainably managed electronic atomization market.

