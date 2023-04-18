EMS® to Participate in Smartwool's Second Cut Project - Program Aimed at Lessening Material Waste

Eastern Mountain Sports will be a participating retailer in Smartwool's Second Cut™ Project, a sock give-back initiative to promote retail circularity, for the month of April. The program, timed around Earth Day, aims to lessen material waste impact.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastern Mountain Sports will be a participating retailer in Smartwool's Second Cut™ Project, a sock give-back initiative to promote retail circularity, for the month of April. The program, timed around Earth Day, aims to lessen material waste impact. From April 1st to April 30th, collection points at EMS store locations will be available for customers to donate used, clean socks (of all brand names) to then be recycled into new products through a partnership with Material Return™. This will be Eastern Mountain Sports' second year as a participating partner.

"I am immensely proud to partner with Smartwool on their Second Cut Program once again this year," says Kerry Muricchio, Vice President of Merchandising at EMS. "It's an honor to work alongside a company that values sustainability and the importance of reducing waste. Together, we can create a more conscious and eco-friendly future."

The goal, according to Smartwool, is "to make a product and also build a system to keep it out of the landfill" and "begin building systems and experiments that lead us toward our goal of 100% circularity by 2030." To learn more about the initiative and to get involved, visit Smartwool® | What Matters.

About EMS:

Eastern Mountain Sports currently operates over 20 stores in seven northeastern states, with all locations participating in the Second Cut™ campaign. For a complete list of stores, visit https://www.ems.com/find-a-store. Established in 1967, EMS has been helping people of all ages and abilities have more fun outside as a trusted source of top-quality outdoor gear, apparel and advice.

