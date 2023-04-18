Saskatchewan Continues Strong Wholesale Trade Growth

CANADA, April 18 - Released on April 17, 2023

Saskatchewan's wholesale trade growth continues, with the value increasing 30.3 per cent in February 2023 compared to February 2022, according to Statistics Canada. This was the second highest percentage change among the provinces.

"These numbers are further proof the hard work of our province's producers and manufacturers is paying off and Saskatchewan's economy is strong," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This growth may be measured in dollars, but it really represents more jobs and opportunities for the people of this province."

The total value of wholesale trade was $4.7 billion in February 2023.

Several sectors contributed to Saskatchewan's February 2023 wholesale trade numbers. The top contributors include:

Miscellaneous merchant wholesalers (includes things such as recyclable material, wood products, minerals, and other merchant wholesalers) ($2.2 billion) Machinery, equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers ($1.1 billion) Farm product merchant wholesalers ($917 million) Building material and supplies merchant wholesalers ($241 million) Food, beverage and tobacco merchant wholesalers ($147 million)

Since the beginning of the year, Saskatchewan has shown healthy economic growth. Merchandise exports increased by 43.7 per cent for January and February 2023, compared to the same time last year - ranking first among the provinces. Investment in building construction was also healthy in February 2023, with an increase of 2.7 per cent over February 2022. There were also 9,500 new jobs in March 2023, compared to March 2022, an increase of 1.7 per cent.

