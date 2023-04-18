Compo-SiL® Releases Vegan Synthetic Leather

PETA Approved Silicone Leather with Customizable Fabric Lining
HSINCHU, TAIWAN, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- General Silicones (GS), an expert manufacturer of silicone products with 50 years of experience, is announcing the availability of its new Compo-SiL® SL silicone vegan leather product series. The SL series is suitable for manufacturers of consumer products such as bags and backpacks, shoes, wallets, belts, book bindings, and covers that are looking for vegan leather supplies with factory-applied fabric lining.
Advantages of the SL Series Silicone Vegan Leather
The unique properties of silicone rubber, in combination with the Compo-SiL® technology, give manufacturers looking for a supplier of quality PETA-Approved Vegan leather various benefits to pleather materials.
Silicone-based leather is more durable than other synthetic leather alternatives. Silicone rubber is resistant to UV light, solvents, chemicals and hydrolysis resistance. The leather surface is easy to clean and is flame-retardant. It does not soften in the heat or get brittle in freezing weather.
Clients have a wide range of choices by combining the following options:
The Leather Surface Texture Selection Includes
• Bovine
• Calf
• Lambskin
• Matte
• Napa
• Stripes
Default Leather Colors Include
Bright orange, Black, Creamy White, Lilac Purple, Nude Pink, Red, Tiffany Green, Tiffany White. Custom Pantone colors are available on demand.
Easy and Immediate Processing
GS ships the silicone leather with the fabric lining in rolls. The material is ready for direct roll-to-roll processing and can be cut and sewn by the customer into finished goods immediately.
Custom Colors and Materials
Clients requiring specific materials can benefit from the GS customization services. GS can adhere the leather to any textile substrate defined by the customers' request. Leather surfaces can be modified to clients' needs and colors adjusted to any Pantone color.
Solutions for IMD/OMD Mold Decoration
Customers looking for vegan leather for in-mold decoration are advised to evaluate the Compo-SiL® VL series vegan leather (which doesn’t include fabric lining). The VL series provides the same flexibility of colors and textures as the SL series and has the patented Compo-SiL® technology for easy adhesion during IMD/OMD mold decoration. In addition, the leather can be enhanced on customer request to include antiviral and antibacterial properties, extra flame-retardant properties, and easy adhesion during in-mold decoration or out-mold decoration.
Sourcing managers and manufacturers interested in Compo-SiL® vegan leather can reach the General Silicones sales team at compo-sil@gsweb.com.tw.
About General Silicones
General Silicones (GS) was founded in 1970 in Taipei, Taiwan, and is now represented worldwide – including Europe, China, Japan, and South-East Asian countries. GS is a major distributor of silicone materials and an active silicone products manufacturer with ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and ISO 14001 certifications. The company has manufacturing plants in Hsinchu, Taiwan; Wujiang, China; and Bac Giang, Vietnam. With decades of experience in this field, GS has the ability and capacity to provide a wide range of silicone products for many industries, including medical, automobile, consumer products, electronics, and IT. For more information about GS, please visit www.generalsilicones.com. For more information on Compo-SiL®, please visit www.compo-sil.com
