New Children's Picture Book Celebrates the Love of a Mother Through Her Handmade Blankets

Honoring her mother, Cioffi shares her perspective of a blanket sent from heaven

A mother's love is often said to be one of the most powerful forces on earth. From the moment a child is born, a mother's instinct to nurture, protect, and love may be seen as instinctive and unbreakable. In author Josephine Cioffi's eyes, she was no exception to this love, leading her to pay tribute to her mother, Bisnonna, in her book, "The Heavenly Blanket," a picture book paying homage to a mother who dedicated her spare time to knitting and crocheting blankets for children.

In the book, readers will follow the memory of Cioffi's mother, who loved gifting any newborn with a new blanket. On a quest to find these blankets, Cioffi looked in all drawers until the last drawer unveiled not one but two blankets, filling her with nostalgia for her mother and the loving memories she shared with her.

"It wasn't until she was gone that we realized just how special these precious heirlooms were to families and our own," said Cioffi. "I hope this book reminds readers of the power of a mother's love and the comfort in simple blessings like a warm and cozy blanket."

Every blanket is made with new colors and a customized tag, leading illustrator Nick Florio to draw small details on each page, bringing Cioffi's story to life and encouraging parents and children alike to treasure the importance of family.

"God blessed my family and me with these blankets," said Cioffi. "A beautiful sign that the comfort of loved ones is always in our hearts, something I hope to continue to share with my family and readers. They too can honor their family heritage and the love that comes with it."

The Heavenly Blanket

By Josephine Cioffi

About the author

Josephine Cioffi is a Spanish and Italian teacher for the Springfield School District. She enjoys sharing the love of languages and culture with her students. She is born of immigrant parents from the region of Calabria, Italy. She grew up with strong Italian traditions and values. Currently residing in N.J., she is a first-time children's book author and is looking forward to writing more children's books in the future. She is a wife, a mother of two amazing children, and a grandmother to two beautiful granddaughters for whom this book is inspired. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840157-the-heavenly-blanket.

