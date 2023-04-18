Greenbrook TMS Reports Fiscal 2022 Operational and Financial Results

There were 2,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,875 in the last 365 days.
Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH ("Greenbrook" or the "Company"), today announced its fourth quarter 2022 ("Q4 2022") and year-end 2022 ("Fiscal 2022") operational and financial results. All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.
FISCAL 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
RESTRUCTURING PLAN UPDATE
Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook commented:
"Despite facing some recent turbulence, we believe mental health remains a key focus in the United States and the unmet demand for treatments remains at an all-time high. We continue to offer innovative solutions for this unmet need and our leadership position and nationwide footprint continues to serve as a valuable platform to bring the needed help to patients. We are particularly excited about the roll-out of our Spravato® program where we have more than tripled our footprint during Fiscal 2022. We continue to make progress on the Restructuring Plan and showed resilient performance in the core regions of the business throughout Fiscal 2022. Through execution of the Restructuring Plan, we believe that we are now also well positioned to reduce the business cost structure sufficiently to operate profitably."
SELECTED ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS (1)
Selected Financial Results
|
(US$)
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Fiscal 2022
|
Fiscal 2021
|
Total revenue
|
21,076,886
|
|
|
14,047,452
|
|
|
69,104,446
|
|
|
52,198,084
|
Regional operating income (loss)
|
(141,846)
|
|
|
43,741
|
|
|
(2,100,442)
|
|
|
(277,981)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(30,283,936)
|
|
|
(6,833,240)
|
|
|
(62,424,739)
|
|
|
(24,859,918)
|
Loss for the year and comprehensive loss
|
(30,283,936)
|
|
|
(6,833,240)
|
|
|
(62,424,739)
|
|
|
(24,859,918)
|
Loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook
|
(30,179,216)
|
|
|
(6,831,859)
|
|
|
(61,726,474)
|
|
|
(24,751,488)
|
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)(2)
|
(1.22)
|
|
|
(0.34)
|
|
|
(2.66)
|
|
|
(1.60)
|
________
|
Notes:
|(1)
|
Please note that additional selected consolidated financial information can be found at the end of this press release.
|(2)
|
On January 12, 2021, the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution for an amendment to the Company's articles and authorized a consolidation (the "Share Consolidation") of the Company's outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares. The Share Consolidation was completed on February 1, 2021. The Company has retrospectively presented net loss per share calculations reflecting the number of Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the Share Consolidation.
Selected Operating Results
|
|
As at December 31,
|
|
|
As at December 31,
|
(unaudited)
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
Number of active Treatment Centers(1)
|
183
|
|
|
147
|
Number of Treatment Centers-in-development(2)
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
Total Treatment Centers
|
183
|
|
|
149
|
Number of management regions
|
18
|
|
|
15
|
Number of TMS Devices installed
|
345
|
|
|
234
|
Number of regional personnel
|
495
|
|
|
386
|
Number of shared-services / corporate personnel(3)
|
134
|
|
|
44
|
Number of providers(4)
|
225
|
|
|
135
|
Number of consultations performed(5)
|
27,831
|
|
|
14,108
|
Number of patient starts(5)
|
9,253
|
|
|
6,429
|
Number of treatments performed(5)
|
312,940
|
|
|
226,286
|
Average revenue per treatment(5)
|
$221
|
|
|
$231
|
________
|
Notes:
|(1)
|
Active Treatment Centers represent Treatment Centers that have performed billable services during the applicable period.
|(2)
|
Treatment Centers-in-development represents Treatment Centers that have committed to a space lease agreement and the development process is substantially complete.
|(3)
|
Shared-services / corporate personnel is disclosed on a full-time equivalent basis. The Company utilizes part-time staff and consultants as a means of managing costs.
|(4)
|
Represents physician partners that are involved in the provision of services from our Treatment Centers.
|(5)
|
Figure calculated for the applicable period ended.
For more information, please refer to the Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020. These documents, and the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report"), will be available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request.
MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER
On March 29, 2023, Greenbrook announced that it had submitted an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for the implementation of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders in connection with its default with respect to not having filed its Annual Report, which includes the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related management's discussion and analysis, the Company's annual information form, and CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements, as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Required Documents") by the prescribed filing deadline in Canada of March 31, 2023. On April 5, 2023, the OSC granted the MCTO, which will remain in place until two full business days after the Company files the Required Documents and restricts trading by Bill Leonard, Greenbrook's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Greenbrook's Chief Financial Officer, in securities of Greenbrook.
As Greenbrook has now filed the Required Documents, it is expected that the MCTO will be revoked two full business days after today.
The Company applied for the MCTO as an alternative to the imposition by the OSC of a general cease trade order. The MCTO prevents the persons named in the order from trading in Greenbrook's securities, but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in securities of Greenbrook.
About Greenbrook TMS Inc.
Operating through 133 Company-operated treatment centers (following completion of the Restructuring Plan), Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than one million treatments to over 30,000 patients struggling with depression.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, information with respect to the Company's future financial or operating performance, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of the acquisition of Success TMS and the Restructuring Plan on our business, the continued roll-out of the Spravato® offering at additional Treatment Centers and its potential to enhance profit margins and diversify total revenue, and the expected revocation of the MCTO, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, macroeconomic factors such as inflation and recessionary conditions, substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses from operations; inability to increase cash flow and/or raise sufficient capital to support the Company's operating activities and fund its cash obligations, repay indebtedness and satisfy the Company's working capital needs; inability to satisfy debt covenants under the Company's credit facility and the potential acceleration of indebtedness; the possible failure to complete the Restructuring Plan on terms acceptable to the Company or its suppliers (including Neuronetics, Inc.), or at all; risks relating to the Company's ability to realize expected cost-savings and other anticipated benefits from the Restructuring Plan; risks related to the Company's negative cash flows, liquidity and its ability to secure additional financing; increases in indebtedness levels causing a reduction in financial flexibility; risks relating to the Company's dependence on Neuronetics, Inc. as its exclusive supplier of TMS devices; and other factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report, and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(audited) (US$)
|
Fiscal 2022
|
Fiscal 2021
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Total revenue
|
69,104,446
|
|
|
52,198,084
|
|
|
43,129,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct center and patient care costs
|
35,587,444
|
|
|
27,592,735
|
|
|
21,743,256
|
Regional employee compensation
|
16,651,595
|
|
|
12,278,518
|
|
|
9,798,901
|
Regional marketing expenses
|
10,807,453
|
|
|
6,765,806
|
|
|
6,446,798
|
Depreciation
|
8,158,396
|
|
|
5,839,006
|
|
|
5,708,210
|
Total direct center and regional costs
|
71,204,888
|
|
|
52,476,065
|
|
|
43,697,165
|
Regional operating income (loss)
|
(2,100,442)
|
|
|
(277,981)
|
|
|
(567,986)
|
Center development costs
|
660,355
|
|
|
862,386
|
|
|
529,933
|
Corporate employee compensation
|
16,185,688
|
|
|
13,145,385
|
|
|
10,195,949
|
Corporate marketing expenses
|
628,145
|
|
|
623,560
|
|
|
1,030,196
|
Transaction costs
|
1,265,225
|
|
|
426,006
|
|
|
-
|
Other corporate, general and administrative expenses
|
8,157,645
|
|
|
6,472,003
|
|
|
3,919,216
|
Share-based compensation
|
347,787
|
|
|
879,439
|
|
|
591,384
|
Amortization
|
1,358,213
|
|
|
555,000
|
|
|
463,332
|
Interest expense
|
8,724,412
|
|
|
4,761,443
|
|
|
2,806,286
|
Interest income
|
(12,250)
|
|
|
(14,689)
|
|
|
(20,990)
|
Earn-out consideration
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,319,429
|
Loss on extinguishment of loan
|
2,331,917
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Forgiveness of loan payable
|
-
|
|
|
(3,128,596)
|
|
|
-
|
Impairment loss
|
20,677,160
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(62,424,739)
|
|
|
(24,859,918)
|
|
|
(30,402,721)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Loss for the year and comprehensive loss
|
(62,424,739)
|
|
|
(24,859,918)
|
|
|
(30,402,721)
|
Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(698,265)
|
|
|
(108,430)
|
|
|
(739,181)
|
Loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook
|
(61,726,474)
|
|
|
(24,751,488)
|
|
|
(29,663,540)
|
Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (1)
|
(2.66)
|
|
|
(1.60)
|
|
|
(2.32)
|
________
|
Note:
|(1)
|
The Company has retrospectively presented net loss per share calculations reflecting the number of Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the Share Consolidation.
|
|
Q4 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
(unaudited)(US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
21,076,886
|
20,752,105
|
14,210,309
|
13,065,146
|
14,047,452
|
13,130,245
|
13,707,212
|
11,313,175
|
Regional operating income (loss)
|
(141,846)
|
(849,472)
|
(71,075)
|
(1,038,049)
|
43,741
|
249,057
|
921,339
|
(1,492,118)
|
Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook
|
(30,179,216)
|
(16,361,426)
|
(7,347,849)
|
(7,837,983)
|
(6,831,859)
|
(3,517,250)
|
(6,775,825)
|
(7,626,554)
|
Net loss per share – Basic(1)
|
(1.22)
|
(0.59)
|
(0.41)
|
(0.44)
|
(0.34)
|
(0.22)
|
(0.48)
|
(0.56)
|
Net loss per share – Diluted(1)
|
(1.22)
|
(0.59)
|
(0.41)
|
(0.44)
|
(0.34)
|
(0.22)
|
(0.48)
|
(0.56)
|
__________
|
Note:
|(1)
|
The Company has retrospectively presented net loss per share calculations reflecting the number of Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the Share Consolidation.
