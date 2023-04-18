Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,859 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Canadian Dental Association.



Closed to media 


10:50 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a Yom HaShoah commemoration service in Ottawa and deliver remarks.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

2:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


3:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

 

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c7623.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more