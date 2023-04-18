Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

There were 2,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,859 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Canadian Dental Association.
Closed to media
10:50 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a Yom HaShoah commemoration service in Ottawa and deliver remarks.
Notes for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
