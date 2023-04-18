STATEMENT - Canada Revenue Agency remains committed to reaching a fair agreement

OTTAWA, ON , April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) entered mediated negotiations with the goal of reaching a fair collective agreement. Unfortunately, if an agreement cannot be reached by tomorrow night, the PSAC-UTE has announced that they will begin strike action on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The CRA remains committed to reaching an agreement at the bargaining table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

There is still time to reach an agreement before strike action begins. We are confident that the parties can find enough common ground to reach consensus on a renewed collective agreement for our employees.

The CRA values the important role its employees from across the country play in delivering services to Canadians. The CRA respects the collective bargaining process and remains committed to pursuing meaningful negotiations with the PSAC-UTE towards a reasonable solution.

In the event of a labour disruption, certain CRA services will be delayed or unavailable. We want to assure Canadians that benefit payments will be prioritized and can confirm that the Canada child benefit would continue during any labour disruption. The CRA has committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, should they happen, and Canadians can consult the Contact Us and Labour disruptions impact at the Canada Revenue Agency pages for more information. There are no plans to extend tax filing deadlines.

We are making every effort to avoid a labour disruption. We call on the PSAC-UTE to work with us to reach an agreement as quickly as possible in the interest of CRA employees and Canadians.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency