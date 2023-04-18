Middle East Data Center Construction Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East data center construction market is expected to growi at a CAGR of 7.59% during 2022 to 2028.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the capacity in the Middle East data center construction market, with around 30% and 27%, and the market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift of the oil economy to the digital economy in the region. Other factors include the continuous increase in investments in cloud-based services and smart city developments in the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Digitalization across businesses will increase data center investments by colocation, cloud, Internet, and telecommunication providers. Some telecom companies such as Ericsson, stc, Turk Telecom, Cellcom, Zain, Nokia, Vodafone, Ooredoo, du, and Omantel are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in Middle Eastern countries.

The presence of industrial parks, the availability of land, and the government's support motivate data center operators to develop data centers in Middle Eastern countries. For instance, the Government of Bahrain announced the launching of its first data center park, which includes the development of its first data center by stc Bahrain through collaboration with the ministry of transport and Telecommunications.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in the Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

The Middle East has an abundance of availability of solar energy, where most of the countries in the region are undertaking renewable energy strategies & visions to develop renewable energy projects and meet the carbon-neutral goals set by respective governments in the region.

a) In the UAE, the Energy Strategy 2050 aims to increase the share of renewable energy from 25% to 50% in the total energy mix by 2050.

b) Saudi Arabia has launched The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) under Vision 2030, where 13 projects will generate over 4.8 GW of renewable energy. In addition, Bahrain plans to generate around 280 MW of electricity from renewable sources by 2025, increasing to around 700 MW by 2030 to attain national renewable energy targets.

In December 2022 , Saudi Arabia announced the development of 10 renewable energy projects with a power capacity of 7 GW, which is part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision.

, announced the development of 10 renewable energy projects with a power capacity of 7 GW, which is part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision. In February 2022 , Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST) signed a deal with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Saudi Arabia to develop data center facilities in Saudi Arabia . Additionally, both parties will collaborate to secure and develop renewable energy sources to power their facilities.

Increasing Cloud Investments

The increase in digitalization and the shift of workloads to cloud platforms from on-premises facilities to make their operations more efficient and scalable witnessed the increase in investments by cloud service providers in the Middle East over the last few years.

Amazon Web Services aims to develop the infrastructure region in Tel Aviv, Israel , which will likely be operational in 2023.

, which will likely be operational in 2023. In 2022, Google Cloud launched its first local cloud region in Israel . Amazon outpost cloud services were deployed for the first time in Oman in the Oman Data Park, and Microsoft Azure established its first global data center region in Qatar .

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Most facilities are being developed to operate at a PUE of less than 1.5. In contrast, few facilities in countries like Turkey that adopt partial free cooling during peak winters aim to operate at a PUE of less than 1.3.

In the Middle East data center construction market, the investment in cooling infrastructure contributes to the major share of more than 50% in the mechanical infrastructure due to the high temperature in some countries during the peak summers.

data center construction market, the investment in cooling infrastructure contributes to the major share of more than 50% in the mechanical infrastructure due to the high temperature in some countries during the peak summers. The region witnessed growth in the deployment of data centers in Tier III and Tier IV certification in the design phase/construction phase of the region. In contrast, most private and public entities (BFSI, education, government) have received Uptime Institute's Tier III/IV certification during the design phase or for the constructed facility.

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-Based Cooling

Liquid-Based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

UAE dominates the regional industry in terms of data center developments. In addition, Saudi Arabia , Israel , and Oman are among the major contributors to high data center development activities in the Middle East . Qatar , Bahrain , and Kuwait are emerging markets that witness significant growth as a result of digitalization and growth in connectivity.

, , and are among the major contributors to high data center development activities in the . , , and are emerging markets that witness significant growth as a result of digitalization and growth in connectivity. In the Middle East data center construction market, the presence of smart cities in the region also drives investments. For instance, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is under development as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which will also comprise the data center development under a joint venture firm ZeroPoint DC.

Geography

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Jordan

Bahrain

Other Middle Eastern Countries

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANT INITIATIVES

The surge in data center activities across the country will be a major source of revenue for construction contractors. Some prominent local and global construction contractors in the Middle East data center construction market include AECOM, Laing O'Rourke , Dar Group, AlDar Properties, Mercury Engineering, Deerns, Anel Group, ENMAR Engineering, Arup, DC Pro Engineering, Edarat, HHM Building Contracting, and Red Engineering. For instance, Laing O'Rourke is selected by Khazna Data Centres to design and build a facility and office space in Dubai Design District.

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

EATON

Envicool

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

AlDar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Edarat

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC

ISG

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction Group

MIS

NDA Group

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

RED Engineering

RW Armstrong

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments and Development

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Microsoft

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

New Entrants

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Infinity

EDGNEX

Global Technical Realty

Quantum Switch

ZeroPoint DC

Serverfarm

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Middle East data center construction market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Middle East data center construction market?

3. What factors drive the Middle East data center construction market growth?

4. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Middle East data center construction market by 2028?

5. Who are the new entrants in the Middle East data center construction market?

6. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Middle East data center construction market by 2028?

