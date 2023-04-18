Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:15 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. No injuries were reported.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

