Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun), Burglary Two, Theft Two, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses in the District

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 11:12 pm, the suspects exited vehicles in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the other suspects forcibly entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspects assaulted an employee and took property. The suspects then fled the scene in vehicles. Other charges related to this offense: Burglary Two, Simple Assault, and Destruction of Property. Third District: 23-046-505