Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun), Burglary Two, Theft Two, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses in the District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to multiple offenses in the District.

 

Armed Robbery (Gun)

  • On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 11:12 pm, the suspects exited vehicles in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest.  The suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the other suspects forcibly entered an establishment.  Once inside, the suspects assaulted an employee and took property.  The suspects then fled the scene in vehicles.  Other charges related to this offense: Burglary Two, Simple Assault, and Destruction of Property.  Third District: 23-046-505

 

  • On Friday, April 14, 2023, at approximately 3:32 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest.  One of the suspects brandished a handgun.  The suspects took property then fled the scene.  On Friday, April 14, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested by responding officers.  Third District CCN: 23-058-080

 

Burglary Two

  • On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 11:14 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest.  Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.  Third District CCN: 23-030-694

 

Theft Two

  • On Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the Unit Block of Dupont Circle, Northwest.  The suspects took property then fled the scene.  Second District CCN: 23-030-694

 

  • On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, between 2:56 pm and 4:12 pm, the suspect broke a lock that was securing an electric scooter in the 700 block of 9th Street, Northwest.  The suspect then fled the scene with the scooter.  First District CCN: 23-032-233

 

  • On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 3:26 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  The suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.  Second District CCN: 23-043-910

 

  • On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 3:34 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  The suspects took property then fled the scene.  Third District CCN: 23-046-781

 

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

  • On Monday, February 20, 2023, between 11:00 pm and 11:10 pm, in the 2200 block of 6th Street, Northwest.  Third District CCN: 23-028-258

 

  • On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, between 6:30 am and 5:01 pm, in the 1700 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.  Fifth District CCN: 23-028-487

 

  • On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, between 10:40 am and 5:45 pm, in the 600 block of W Street, Northwest.  Third District CCN: 23-028-497

 

  • On Saturday, March 11, 2023, between 9:27 pm and 10:10 pm, at the intersection of 5th and K Streets, Northwest. First District CCN: 23-038-568

 

  • Between Sunday, March 19, 2023, and Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the 1000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.  Second District CCN: 23-046-524

 

  • On Saturday, March 25, 2023, between 5:04 pm and 7:34 pm, at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Girard Street, Northwest.  Third District CCN: 23-046-319

 

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

