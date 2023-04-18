Vehicle Sought in a Theft One (From Auto) Offense: 2100 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

There were 2,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,667 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in a Theft One (From Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 8:03 am, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects took the tires and rims from the vehicle and fled the scene.
The suspects’ vehicle, described as a silver older model Toyota Tacoma with MD temporary tags, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.