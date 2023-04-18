Berlin Barracks / Request for Information / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 04/13/2023 1220 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Village Road Warren, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary





ACCUSED: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown





VICTIM: Alexis and Laurence Wintersteen

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 04/17/2023 the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence on Upper Village Road in Warren, Vermont on 04/13/2023 at approximately 1220 AM. Please see attached images of suspects attached to this release. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police-Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.