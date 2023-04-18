INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Village Road Warren, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Alexis and Laurence Wintersteen
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/17/2023 the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence on Upper Village Road in Warren, Vermont on 04/13/2023 at approximately 1220 AM. Please see attached images of suspects attached to this release. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police-Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
You just read:
Berlin Barracks / Request for Information / Burglary
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.